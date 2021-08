EGLER, Daisy



Age 103 of Dayton, departed August 14, 2021. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10-11 AM, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at



H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Service to



follow at 11 AM. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. Mask are required.



HHRoberts.com