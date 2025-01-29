EGGLESTON, Woody Ernest Woodrow



Woody (Ernest Woodrow) Eggleston, Jr. passed away on January 18th at Hospice of Dayton. Woody's parents and three brothers predeceased him. He leaves behind Cathy Morgan his partner of 35 years as well as his children, grandchildren, sisters and friends. We will celebrate Woody's life on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 2  5 at the American Legion on Kentshire Dr. in Kettering. If you wish to make a donation in his honor, please consider Hospice of Dayton or the Dementia Society of America.



