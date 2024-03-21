Edwards, Sharon Lee



age 64, recently of Oxford, died at Optimized Senior Living in Lebanon, on March 19, 2024. She was born on August 9, 1959, in Oxford, the daughter of Wallace I. and Marilyn (Jacoby) Edwards. A 1977 graduate of Talawanda High School, she earned a B.A. in History from Miami University, which included a semester at Lund University in Sweden. Subsequently she earned an M.A. in History from Miami, specializing in Union Village Shakers and then a Master of Science in Teaching from Antioch New England University. She established the non-profit Environmental Mobile Unit (E.M.U.) where for 26 years she served as a naturalist, teaching environmental classes to kindergarten through eighth grade students in area schools. In addition, she also led after-school Earth Clubs, built birds blinds, and planted trees and butterfly gardens in natural areas at multiple schools. She also enlisted volunteers to remove invasive honeysuckle. To promote environmental awareness, she participated in many Earth Day and Water Festival events in several cities. Over the years she had been a member of Audubon Miami Valley, Friends of White Water Shaker Village, League of Women Voters and the Western Shaker Study Group. In 1996, she was honored as an Oxford Citizen of the Years. Survivors include siblings, Valerie (Joseph III) Elliott of Oxford, Steven Edwards (Corrine Yaeger) of Lebanon, and Haylie (Mark) Hewitt of Minnetonka, Minnesota, two nephews, Joseph Elliott IV and James Elliott, an aunt, Carolyn Edwards Wengler and numerous cousins. Private burial will be at Heritage Acres in Cincinnati and no services are planned. Donations in her memory may be made to the Glen Helen Association, 405 Corry Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. Condolences may be made to the family at www.browndawsonflick.com



