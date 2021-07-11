EDWARDS, Mahala Jean



Age 91, a long-time resident of Monroe, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Wellspring Health Care Center in Cincinnati. She was born August 11, 1929, in Barbourville, Kentucky, the daughter of Grover C. and



Ellen Frances (Gilbert) Smith. Mahala graduated from Berea College High School, Berea, Kentucky, where she met



her loving husband, Arnold



Edwards. She was employed for many years as a Merchandise Manager for women's fashions at the J.C. Penney department store in the Dayton Mall. She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Schroer (husband, Jim), Debra Edwards, Beth Edwards (husband, David Deegan); two granddaughters, Susan Ostreicher (husband, David) and Emily Welcker (husband, Chris); one grandson, Michael Schroer (wife, Aubrie); and six great-grandchildren, Rosalind, Georgia and Abram Schroer; and Solomon, Esther and Morris Ostreicher. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three sisters, Ora Clark, Ada Bradley and Marie Wilson; and three brothers, Ed Smith, Grover C. Smith, Jr., and Earl Smith. Funeral services will be 2 pm, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Breitenbach Anderson



Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be from 1 pm |until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grace Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040. A guestbook is available at



www.breitenbach-anderson.com