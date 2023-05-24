EDWARDS, John A. "Jack"



Age 84, of Northridge (Dayton), passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Dayton VA Medical Center Hospice Unit. Jack was born February 12, 1939 in Madison County, Ohio to the late Clarence Guy & Bertha May (McConnaughay) Edwards. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Beverly A. (Ireland) Edwards; one son, Harold Edwards; one brother, Richard "Dick" Edwards; and by his long-time friend & companion, Kay Cable. Jack was a veteran of the U. S. Army and served as Flotilla Commander for the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He retired from Heidelberg Industries on Webster Street with 33 years of service. Jack was a frequent flyer at the Paradise Key and enjoyed fishing. He spent countless hours working in his fishing & tackle repair shop. Jack is survived by four children, Glenda Lee Tool, Mike Edwards (Kristie Clark), Dennis Edwards (Tracy) and Sherry Edwards (Steve Henn); nine grandchildren, Rachel, Tessa, Sarah, Cody, Andrew, Greyson, Amanda, Gary and Erica; several great grandchildren; two sisters, Jeane Freese (Gale) and Vicki Jones (Bob); and by his extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Thursday, May 25, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at Willow View Cemetery.

