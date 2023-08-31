Edwards, Greg

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Edwards, Greg

age 59, of Dayton, was called home on Saturday, August 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be from 3-6 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Southbrook Christian Church, Reverie Chapel, 9095 Washington Church Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342, with Funeral Services held at 6 pm. Private burial with family will be held at Woodland Cemetery on later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shoes 4 the Shoeless PO Box 41655 Dayton OH 45441. Full obituary can be found at www.Routsong.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
McQueen, Kelly
2
Birch, Carma
3
Collins, Jackie
4
Peters-Moorman, Gloria Ann
5
Finch, Edna
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top