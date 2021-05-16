<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">EDWARDS, Daisy M. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 61, of Springfield, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. Visitation will be held May 19, 2021, from 11AM - 1PM at <br/><br/>Richards, Raff, & Dunbar Memorial Home, Springfield, OH. </font><br/>