EDGE, Thomas Leslie

With extreme sadness, we announce the passing of

Thomas Leslie Edge, 93, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in The Villages, FL. A bright and

enduring spark in this world, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Tom lived in Dayton 37 years and was the founder of Edge & Tinney

Architects. His philosophy was "if it isn't fun don't do it, but if you have to do it, then do it right the first time so you won't have to do it over." He is

survived by his wife Margaret; his children Diane Edge, Karen Edge Brown, and Randy Edge; and five grandchildren Jake, Nate and Luke Brown, and Caroline and Nicholas Edge. For a more complete obituary please read


https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/thomas-edge/


