springfield-news-sun logo
X

EDER, Janice

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">EDER, Janice I.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 87, of Dayton, passed away May 11, 2021. Visitation on Monday from 12:00-1:00 PM at Rogers Funeral Home, New Lebanon, OH.</font><br/>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Rogers Funeral Homes</p>

<p>324 West Main Street</p>

<p>New Lebanon, OH</p>

<p>45345</p>

<p>https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top