EDENS, Jerry Ronald



86, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Dayton. He was born on April 5, 1936, in Keokee, Lee County, Virginia, to Echel and Carrie (Brooks) Edens.



Jerry graduated in 1953 from Keokee High School and earned an Associate in Business Degree from Miami-Jacobs



College in Dayton. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961 and completed a 4-year reserve obligation prior to receiving an honorable discharge in 1965. After 33 years of working at Amcast Industrial Corp. (formerly known as Dayton Malleable, Inc.) he retired but continued to work as a self-employed accountant, tax practitioner, and



realtor. Jerry was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, loved the great outdoors and all of God's creatures. He was a life-time member of the Greene County Fish and Game Association. He was preceded in death by his wife,



Norma (Bledsoe), his parents, all of his brothers and sisters,



Samuel and Echel Jr, Beatrice Bush, Audrey Markham, Geneva Henry, Frances Bohlander and son-in-law, Dennis Murphy. He is survived by one daughter Pamela Murphy of Dayton, four step-children, Lee McIntire and Kay McIntire of Bellbrook, Ann (Lee) Martin and Jeff (Sherrill) McIntire of Xenia, seven grandchildren Kelly Murphy, Caleb Fricke, Jake Fricke, Emily (Steven) Nuthall, Ellen McIntire, Casey (Michael) Senne, Clay Septant, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Burial will be at the Bellbrook Cemetery, Bellbrook, Ohio, at the family's convenience. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Greene County Fish and Game in Jerry's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services



entrusted to McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)

