Eckhart, Michael Robert



a beloved husband, father, lawyer, and Ohio State football enthusiast, born in Dayton, Ohio in 1946, peacefully departed from this world on July 23, 2024. Michael embarked on a distinguished legal career that spanned over five decades. Michael shared enduring love and companionship with his devoted spouse, Jane (Probasco) Eckhart. They recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. Visitation will be held Wednesday July 31, 2024 from 4-6 pm at Routsong Funeral home Centerville chapel (81 N Main st), Funeral Service will be 10:30am Thursday August 1, 2024 at Epiphany Lutheran Church (6430 Far Hills ave, Centerville OH) with committal service to follow at David's cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



