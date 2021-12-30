ECHOLS, Janice Marie



Janice Marie (nee Mastantuono) Echols of West Chester, OH, transitioned 12/25/21. She was born on 10/21/42, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Albert and Rose Mastantuono. Continuing to honor her life are her husband Clark, and children Janine (Todd) Moore, Mary Beth Schrudder (nee Dukes), and



Michael James (Angie) Dukes, and brother Albert (Kathy) Mastantuono, and grandson Spencer Schrudder. Preceded in death by her sister Joanne Sage. Janice Marie's spiritual



journey was long and varied. Her personality was joyful,



selfless and compassionate. She had a wonderful sense of



humor, a quick wit and charm. The sound of her laughter will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Glendale New Church, 845 Congress Ave., Glendale, OH 45246 on 1/9/22, at 1 PM. Contributions in her memory may be made to Bethany House Services, 1841 Fairmount Avenue,



Cincinnati, OH 45214.

