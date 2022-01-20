EBRITE, Danny Hugh



73, of Springfield, passed away January 14, 2022, in Northwood Skilled Nursing Center. He was born August 3, 1948, in Eckmansville, Adams County, Ohio, the son of



William Ray and Marjorie (Brewer) Ebrite. Mr. Ebrite was an accomplished drawer and delighted his family with many of his pictures. He also enjoyed visiting with his loving family and friends. Danny was retired from Navistar following 30 plus years of service. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Sharon (Miller) Ebrite; three children, Donald Ebrite,



Richard Ebrite and Charles "Chuck" Ebrite; three grandchildren, Whitney Saunders, Annie Ebrite and Cassidy Ebrite; two great-grandchildren, Lilly Saunders and Jaxon Carter; siblings, Ronald Ebrite, Maurice Ebrite and Rachel Sue Jackson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Ebrite; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Monday, January 24, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Cherry Fork Cemetery, Cherry Fork, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at



