EBLIN, Williadine "Willie"



Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away August 20, 2022. She and her husband John of 68 years were raised in Chillicothe and have called Carlisle their home for over 45 years. "Willie" was the mother of 5, John Eblin III (deceased), Cary Eblin, Laura Adams, Ken Eblin and Bonnie Byrd. She was well known in Carlisle, having served twice as the President of the Carlisle Lioness Club. She was greatly loved by her family and many friends. A Graveside Service will be 1pm August 26, 2022, at New Jersey Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Paul Dazert officiting. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send on line condolences.



