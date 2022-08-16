springfield-news-sun logo
EBERLY, Reba

EBERLY, Reba Hickman

Aged 81, of Dayton, passed away on August 12, 2022. She is survived by her loving spouse of 56 years, Clifford, daughter Gwen, and many loving friends and family. Reba was preceded in death by parents Oland and Nancy Hickman, stepmother Sylvia Hickman, and son Danny Eberly. She will be remembered for her love of West Virginia, the Cincinnati Reds and ice cream. Visitation and services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 10:30am. Donations in Reba's memory may be made to the cause of your choice. Services have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont.

