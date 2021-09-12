springfield-news-sun logo
EBERL, Paul

EBERL, Paul Herbert

Age 68, of Kettering, OH, formerly of Chesterland, OH, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 17 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends following the service until 2 pm at the funeral home. A livestream of the service will be on the Routsong YouTube channel. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

