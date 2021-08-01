EBBING, Betty Lou



Betty Lou Ebbing, age 90, of Hamilton, OH, passed away at home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Betty was born on May 20, 1931, in Brentwood, MO, to Edna Mae Fisher and Edward Burke. Betty will be deeply missed by her son Jeffery



(Vickie) Ebbing; daughters



Susan (Robert) Ochsner and



Linda (Jackson) Musgrove;



sister Patricia Vonderahe; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, and neighbors. She will be deeply missed by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called her GG for 'Grandma Great.' Betty met and married the love of her life, Harold J. Ebbing while he was stationed in Moses Lake, WA – through her sister Shirley's husband Bob, who was also



Airman 3rd in the Air Force. They were stationed in Tucson, AZ, where Susan and Jeffery were born, stationed in Zaragoza, Spain, where Linda was born, and Rapid City, SD, where their son Chad was born. Betty was a very giving



person to all, an avid reader and got us laughing with her funny jokes and sense of humor. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years, Harold J. Ebbing, son Chad Ebbing, brother Edward "Eddie" Burke, and sisters Bertilla Pierce and Shirley Plum. Visitation will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM on Monday, August 2, 2021, with funeral services to follow with Pastor Rick Witt officiating at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Entombment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice. Friends may leave



condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

