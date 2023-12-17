Eaton, Jeri

Eaton (Moylan), Jeri Ellen



Jeri Ellen Eaton (Moylan), 81, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on December 3, 2023. She was born on October 2, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Edward "Deeds" Moylan and Hannah "Alice" Moylan. Jeri was a dedicated analyst at NCR (National Cash Register) Economics and Planning Department. She was also actively involved in her community, serving as Co-President of the Butler University Parent Association and as a member of various organizations including the Indianapolis Ballet Theatre Wing, Indiana Cancer Association, Macatawa Yacht Club (Michigan), Harbour Trees Golf Club, Highland Country Club, Meridian Hills Country Club, and The Bridgewater Country Club. Jeri was a proud Girl Scout leader, nurturing the growth and development of young girls. Outside of her career and community involvement, Jeri had a deep passion for golf, sailing, skiing, and spending time with her family and was heavily involved with and proud of her grandchildren. She found joy in these activities and cherished the moments shared with her loved ones including her high school girlfriends of 63 years who were members of EABACAMPAKAE. Jeri will be remembered by her surviving family members, including her husband of 57 years Terry Eaton, her daughter Buffe Challand, son-in-law Jason Challand, granddaughter Lauren Challand, grandson Jake Challand, and sister Judy Turner and family and sister-in-law Barbara Schoenecke and family. Jeri was a member of Meridian Street United Methodist Church, where she found solace and strength in her faith. Funeral services will be held for immediate family and local friends on Tuesday, December 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio. A Celebration of Life for Jeri will be held on Thursday, December 21, at Meridian Street United Methodist Church. A brief memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm in the chapel followed by a visitation until 4:00 pm in the Parlor. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Newcomer Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio, for their assistance during this time of loss.



