EARLEY, Johanna



Johanna Earley, 86, of Lucasville, Ohio, passed away on 23, June 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born July 17, 1935, in Germany.



She is survived by Johann and Tina Berger of Severn Md, Robert and Natalie Earley of Boise Idaho, and close friend Lawrence Conley of Lucasville, OH.



She had four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Johanna was predeceased by her husband James Earley and her sister, Anna Sellmaier



Private burial service will be at the Dayton National Cemetery.

