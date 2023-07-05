Earles, Carolyn Marie



Carolyn Marie Earles, 83, of Springfield, went home to be with her lord and savior on July 1, 2023 at the OSU Medical Center. She was born October 26, 1939 in South Vienna, Ohio, the daughter of William and Goldie Ray (Cordle) Lowe. Carolyn was a member of the Lil' Country Church. Her life revolved around her family. Survivors include five children, Douglas (Paula) Minerd, Mark (Hope) Minerd, Mindy (Steve) McBurnett, Don (Maggie) Minerd, and Ron Minerd; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Orville Lowe, Ron (Ladonna) Lowe, and Mike Lowe; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Thomas Earles; children, Chuck, Steve, and Terry Minerd; four siblings; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Graham officiating. Burial will follow in South Solon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



