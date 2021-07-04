EAGLIN, Ronald Joseph



Born December 12th, 1934, passed away Thursday night, July 1st, at home. He grew up in the Lynchburg\Blanchester, Ohio area and moved with his family to Dayton in 1952, just in time to graduate from Chaminade High School that year. After serving in the Army from 1957-1959, he returned home, spending most of his career at D.E.S.C. before retiring in 1989. Ron was a selfless hard-working family man who had a great love for animals. His devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary was shown by his daily recitation of the rosary, and attendance for many years at the Tuesday night Miraculous Medal Novena at Emmanuel. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Pearl Eaglin, his sister, Eileen Ruble, and one son, Kyle. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joanne; children: Daniel, Kevin, Erin (Mike) Ribar, Brady (Rachel), Shanna (Aaron)



Koepfer, Craig, Bridget (Zach) Zinkiewicz, Carrie (Barry)



Grissom and Kelsey (Nate) Fakes; also, 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH on Wednesday, July 7th, from 5-8 p.m. with recitation of the most Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St, Dayton, at 10 a.m. Thursday July 8th, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.

