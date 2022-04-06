EADS, Gerry Spangler



Gerry Spangler Eads passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 20th, 2022, at the age of 90.



Graveside service will be held at Woodside Cemetery on April 9th at 1:00 p.m. in Middletown, Ohio.



Gerry was preceded in death by her father Ross Spangler, mother Opal Virginia Riley of Middletown, Ohio, step-father Mitchell Riley of Middletown, Ohio, husband Earl Eads of Bradenton, Florida, daughter Melanie Eads of Bradenton, Florida, and brothers Phillip Spangler and Gregory Riley of Kansas City, Missouri.



Still loved and survived by three sisters Elaine Huber of Middletown, Ohio, Patsy Nock of Alexandria, Virginia, and Deborah Reeder of Kansas City, Missouri. Gerry has many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews that will miss her greatly.

