DYSON, Ellen

Honorable Ellen Gray Tooson Bloodsoe Dyson was born to Frances Louise (White) and Willie Henry Tooson on November 24, 1945, in Cypress, Alabama. She was the oldest of 10 children. She was preceded in her death by her mother and father Frances and Willie Tooson, brother Robert Lee Tooson, sister Celinda Marie Tooson-Hunter and husbands LC Bloodsoe and Eugene Dyson, Jr. In 1953 the family moved to Dayton, Ohio.



She leaves to mourn her passing, two sons: Darryl Bloodsoe and Michael Bloodsoe and one daughter, DeAnna King; one brother, Solomon "Tom" Tooson; and six sisters: Sarah Darden (James), Gladys Tooson, Deborah Harris (Wade), Loretta White, Victoria Tooson and Theresa Marzette (Lee). She also leaves to mourn her, grandchildren: Zontaye Richardson, Laurence Bell, Jr., Zahara Bloodsoe, Marcus Day, and Michael Bloodsoe, Jr.; as well as four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Gateway Cathedral Church, 5501 Olive Rd, Trotwood, Ohio 45426.

