Dyke, Kenneth

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Dyke, Kenneth Ralph "Ken"

Kenneth Ralph Dyke, 72, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. A celebration of Ken's remarkable life will be held on Wednesday, May 31st, at 1:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Prior to the service, friends may visit the family from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. To view his memorial video, leave online condolences and read Ken's full obituary, please visit www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

