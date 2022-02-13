DUVALL,



Donovan Stanley "Don"



92, a long-time Kettering resident and most recently of Bethany Village in Centerville, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center.



Don was born October 21, 1929, in Dart (Marietta), Ohio, to Glen and Lillie (King) Duvall. He enjoyed summers in his youth at his grandparents' farm and worked as a bread route delivery boy. A gifted student, he graduated Valedictorian of Marietta High School at age 16 and began his post-secondary education at Marietta College.



A Veteran of the United Sates Army, Don enlisted for a tour of duty in 1948 prior to attending Ohio University as an ROTC candidate. He completed his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry in 1951. Following graduation he served as a First Lieutenant and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War.



Upon his return to the states, Don began work as a chemist with Standard Oil of Ohio in Cleveland and met his future wife, Ginny, on a blind date while on assignment at SOHIO's Lima Refinery. They married in 1957 and resided in Cleveland where both of their children were born. The family moved to Lima when Don was promoted to Chief Chemist of the Lima Refinery and eventually moved to Kettering in 1964 when Don took a position as a research chemist at the University of Dayton Research Institute. He earned his Masters in Chemistry from UD in 1971, spent most of his career focused on environmental research, and retired from UDRI after 30 years. He then began 15 years of volunteer service at Kettering Medical Center. He was a member of the Queen of Apostles Community at Bergamo for 50 years.



Humble to his core, Don Duvall was regarded by anyone who knew him as "the nicest guy." He was reserved yet affable and the epitome of integrity. He possessed a dry wit with uncanny comedic timing that he used sparingly for greatest impact. He chuckled softly, when amused, with eyes that twinkled.



Don enjoyed golfing, bowling, hiking and playing Bridge with his co-workers at lunch. He followed the Cleveland Browns and Indians, the Cincinnati Reds, OSU Football and UD Basketball and was a walking encyclopedia of sports trivia.



Preceded in death by his parents and sister Joan Fitzgerald, Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia "Ginny" (Unterbrink) Duvall, daughter Nancy Wagner (Doug), son Ken Duvall, both of Centerville, brother Gary Duvall (Karen) of Marietta, grandchildren Sam Duvall of Centerville and Kate Duvall of Cincinnati and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



You are invited to join the family to celebrate Don on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Queen of Apostles Chapel, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45430. Visitation will begin at 9:30am with Mass following at 10:30am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Don's honor. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

