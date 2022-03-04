DURHAM, William Eugene



Age 53 of West Milton, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Dayton on February 9, 1969, the son of Ernest P. and Nina (Brown)



Durham. He worked many years at Dayton Forge and then



retired as a conductor for the Conrail and Norfolk Southern Railroads. He was a hard worker and loved helping people in need.



He is survived by his father Ernest P. Durham; wife of 33 years, Cynthia Jenette (Roach) Durham; son Dylan Thomas Paul



Durham; brothers Ronald Brown and Ernest Durham; and



several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother Nina Durham and his brother Michael P. Durham.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with



Pastor Ken L. Majors officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

