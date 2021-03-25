DURHAM, Eva M.



Age 95, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Walk-through visitation, 9:30-11:30 am, Friday, March 26, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 11:30 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.

