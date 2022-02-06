DURBIN, Richard R. "Dick"



Age 89, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton



after a 10 year battle with Alzheimers. He was born August 7, 1932, in Norton Center, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Frances (Sapp) Durbin and grew up in Doylestown, Ohio. He had 7 children from a previous marriage to Barbara Clark Ehler. On April 27, 1973, he and Patricia K. Zerr were married and they had 2 children. Survivors include: Pat (wife), Children: Rick Durbin (Lynn), Diane Walther (Greg), Lynn Turley (Mike) Jo Walchli (Larry), Mike Durbin, Scott Durbin, Joe



Durbin (Katie), Kelly Sklamm (Ron). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was one of eight and survived by siblings: Jim, Denny (Irene), Ralph



(Patty), Joan Gallina (Bob). He also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and long time friends in Dayton and Tampa. He was preceded in death by son Daniel Durbin, three



siblings: Anne Bush, Ruth Doyle, and Dave Durbin along with brother and sisters-in-law, Pat Doyle, Faye Durbin, Mona



Durbin and niece Dana Busson. Dick was a graduate of Doylestown High School and a 1955 graduate of the University of Dayton where he studied mechanical engineering and played football as a walk on and earned a scholarship and was co- captain his senior year. He worked for M. J. Gibbons Supply Company and then began his own business, Consolidated Equipment Company, as a manufacturer's representative selling commercial heating equipment, and a service company. Three of his sons, Mike, Dan and Joe worked for the company. Dick enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved his family and enjoyed so many wonderful times at our family lake house in



Lafollette, Tennessee, playing euchre, skiing, boating and just being together. He also enjoyed life in Tampa, Florida, with family and friends. He spent a lot of time coaching his children in football and soccer over the years, attending kids, grandkids sporting events, traveling with friends, and golfing. He was member at Walnut Grove Country Club since 1973, served on the Board. If there is one single word to describe his life, he would say "fantastic"! Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 am, Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Charles



Borromeo Catholic Church, Kettering, with a Mass at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's



Association, University of Dayton Athletics, 300 College Park, Dayton, O 45469, Humane Society, or SICSA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Durbin family.

