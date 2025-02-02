Dunson-Taylor, Anna

Dunson-Taylor (Belk), Anna Katherine



Anna K. Dunson-Taylor, 69, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on January 24, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton.



Anna was born on June 2, 1955. She attended Dunbar High School class of 1973. Anna was united in marriage to Robert Taylor. Anna was a cherished wife, a devoted mother, grandmother, a caring sister, cousin, genuine friend and a loyal Servant of God. She was a member of Mount Zion A.O.H Church of God.



Anna was predeceased by her parents Willie Belk and Harriet Belk, her husband Robert Taylor, and her brothers William Keaton and John Belk.



Anna is survived by children Diona Staton (Jerrod) and Joseph Price Jr (Brandy), brothers Theodore Belk and Tommy Belk, grandchildren Joseph Price III and Briabella Price, and a host of family and friends.



Funeral services will be held starting at 10:00 am Saturday, February 8, 2025 at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel located at 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417.



