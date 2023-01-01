DUNNIGAN, Evelyn G.



Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Evelyn was born on March 14, 1925, to Joseph and Lilly Stevenson in Jefferson County, Indiana. Paul and Evelyn Dunnigan owned and operated Dunnigan Hardware in Beavercreek for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (2000), daughter Sandra Brooks (2015), grandson Michael Ashbrook (2017), 2 brothers, and 2 sisters. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Paulette (Roger Sulfridge), Debbie (Steve McFaddin), 9 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and the center of our family. Visitation will be Wednesday, 01/04/2023, from 10 AM – Noon at Alpha Community Church, 806 Alpha Road, Alpha, Ohio 45301. Funeral Service will follow at noon and then burial at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery in Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ohio's Hospice. Arrangements in care of the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel.

