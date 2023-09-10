Dunn, Terri Ann



Terri Ann Dunn, 63, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Silver Bay, Minnesota on February 10, 1960 to parents, Donald L. and Wanda (Hall) Dunn. both of whom preceded her in death. Terri worked through Kforce to fill in for professional staff as needed. Terri enjoyed scrapbooking, cross-stitching and quilting. She loved to read, especially mysteries and thrillers and had a passion for the color purple. She was a member of Middletown Church of Christ. Terri loved her family and will be greatly missed by her brothers, Jeff (Mandy) Dunn & Daryl (Dot) Dunn; sister, Christine (Joe) Khym; uncle, Billy Hall; and many loving nieces & nephews. Funeral Service will be Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor David Stidham officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Middletown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 144, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral