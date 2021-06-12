DUNN, Christine



Age 84 of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born the daughter of James and Minnie Wright on June 16, 1936, in Johnson County, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Carl Dunn of 52 years; son Jesse Hall; daughter Betty Tackett; 5 brothers and 5



sisters; 2 great-grandchildren. Christine is survived by her son Elzie Edward (Sharon) Hall; grandchildren Stephen Cogan, Douglas Hall, Jamie Hall, Natalie Miller, Danita Torres, and



Allison Hall; numerous great-grandchildren; beloved dog



Buddy. Christine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Christine retired from ITT JABSCO in 2000. The family of Christine would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Ohio Hospice and Oakwood Village for the exceptional care they received during this difficult time. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10 AM at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



