Dunlap, Tonia Denise



Tonia Denise Dunlap. Date of Birth: October 8, 1962. Date of Death: May 5, 2024. Memorial Service will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH.



