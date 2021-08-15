DUNKER, Keith L.



Keith L. Dunker, age 96, of The Villages, and formerly of Centerville, Ohio. Born on February 9, 1925, to the late Benjamin and Uhlma (Fry) Dunker. He is preceded in death by his wife,



Patricia, of 52 years, friend



Betty Ketzel, son Steven



Dunker, brothers Allan, Robert, Roland and sister Barbara Axtell. He is survived by his daughter Marcia (Larry) Hodson, his grandson Bill (Valeri) Sicke, his two adopted daughters Lynn Ketzel and Diane (Ketzel) Hoellerman, and friend Ruthie Cauthen. After high school Keith joined the US Army Air Corps during WWII where he received his Fighter Pilot Wings and 2nd Lieutenant commission. After the war he attended Miami University of Ohio where he received a degree of



Bachelor of Architecture in 1951. Through hard work he formed the firm of Dunker and Schioler Architects. Keith



received several awards in Architecture in Excellence. He was a member of American Institute of Architects. Keith was a long-time member and past President of The Exchange Club of Dayton, Ohio and a 40-year member of Walnut Grove Country Club in Ohio, before moving to "The Villages" of Florida in 2001. Keith loved the activities at The Villages such as The Ohio Club and playing golf with the Guys and Dolls. Keith loved all sports especially golf where he shot 4 holes in one. He loved playing golf and being with friends. Keith also loved his Ohio State Buckeyes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.

