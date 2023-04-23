X

Dunkel, Ronald

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Dunkel, Ronald Edward

Ronald Edward Dunkel, age 82 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at home. Visitation will be Monday, April 24, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Oh 45432). Funeral Service will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the funeral home at 1:00 pm with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. For full obituary please visit, www.newcomerdayton.com.

