X

DUNCAN, Kevin

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DUNCAN, Kevin L.

Kevin L. Duncan, 38, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly March 20, 2021. Kevin was employed by Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authorities and owner/founder of The Fields All In Fitness. He leaves to cherish his memory his

mother, Tina Reichel (Duncan) (Craig); father, Richard Howard (Helena Wingo); daughter,

Emery Duncan; sisters, Bev Brown, Tianane Duncan, Shyra Howard, Jessica Howard, and Michela Howard; special brother, Dominique Wingo, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including special friends, (TB), (Q), (Meatball).

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 11 am-12:00 pm at Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home, Springfield, Ohio. Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.