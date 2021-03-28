DUNCAN, Kevin L.



Kevin L. Duncan, 38, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly March 20, 2021. Kevin was employed by Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authorities and owner/founder of The Fields All In Fitness. He leaves to cherish his memory his



mother, Tina Reichel (Duncan) (Craig); father, Richard Howard (Helena Wingo); daughter,



Emery Duncan; sisters, Bev Brown, Tianane Duncan, Shyra Howard, Jessica Howard, and Michela Howard; special brother, Dominique Wingo, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including special friends, (TB), (Q), (Meatball).



Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 11 am-12:00 pm at Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home, Springfield, Ohio. Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio.

