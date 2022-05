DUNBAR, Marjorie L. "Marge"



Marjorie L. "Marge" Dunbar, 89, of Springfield, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, from 6-8pm at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. The funeral service to honor Marge will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:30am at the memorial home.