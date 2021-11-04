DUMFORD, Joan Towson



Died peacefully at her home in Porterville, CA, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. She was born to Pauline and Ehrwood (Bud) Towson, both deceased, on June 5, 1941, in Dayton, OH. Joan was a loving wife,



mother, grandmother, friend and an inspiration to all who knew her. She attended the University of Florida and Miami University.



As a girl, Joan enjoyed riding horses and she fostered that love of animals in her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and tending to her plants and flowers. She was the ultimate caregiver. Joan was a woman of strong faith and character. She had the most beautiful way of making people feel accepted and heard.



She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, William Dumford and her four children, Chris (Dana) Dumford of Newbury Park, CA, Katy (Kirk) Robertson of Bay City, TX,



Shelly (Brad) Holden of Mission Viejo, CA, and Marti (Michael) Rooney of Sacramento, CA.



She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Meagan, Lauren and Elaine Dumford, Matthew and Sarah Robertson, Tyler and Cole Holden, Delany and Conner Woodmansee and Samantha (Vernon) Peterson.



She is also survived by her sisters Sharon (Gene, deceased) Smith and Celeste (Warren) Kidwell and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will take place on November 20, 2021, in Santa Ana, CA. The memorial service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45044, followed by interment at the Woodhills Cemetery, 6228 Hamilton Middletown Rd., Franklin, OH 45005. The reception celebrating Joan's life will be held at Forest Hills Country Club, 791 4th Ave., Middletown, OH 45042 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm for friends and family.



Memorial donations can be made to cancer research at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

