DUFFY, Kathleen "Katie"



Age 60, of Vandalia passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born on April 24, 1961, to the late Gregory and Alice Carrigan.



Katie is survived by her loving husband Jack Duffy of 38 years; 3 children Sean (Jennifer), Tara and Jonathan(Erinn); 4 grandchildren; 7 siblings and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Donald and Mary Lou Duffy; and niece Leah Moeggenborg.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. The family will receive friends and family 4-8pm Friday, December 17, 2021, at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Irish Club of Dayton Scholarship Fund. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



