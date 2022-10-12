DUFF, Betty

DUFF (Lykins), Betty



"Margaret"



Betty "Margaret" Duff (Lykins) passed to her heavenly reward on Saturday, October 8, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Margaret grew up on a farm in Warren County and is a 1959 graduate of Lebanon High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beulah, five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fred Duff; three daughters Connie (Randy) Entrekin, Donna (Mark) Thompson and Kathy (Rich) Ingram. Her beloved grandchildren, Danielle (Craig) Workman, Cameron Thompson, James (Paige) Ingram, Angie Thomas, Emily and Mason Ingram, Matthew and Natasha Entrekin. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2022, from 11:00 am till 1:30 pm followed by a memorial service at 1:30 pm at West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene, 550 S. Elm St., West Carrollton, Ohio. Burial at the New Jersey Cemetery in Carlisle, Ohio. Memorial Contributions can be made to West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene.



