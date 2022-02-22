DUFF, Anna Ruth



On February 15, 2022, Anna Ruth Baker Duff's spirit went back to God who gave it. She was born March 24, 1929, in Perry County, Kentucky, to Farmer Baker and Lula Brown Baker. She was married November 9, 1946, to Ethan Duff, also of Perry County, Kentucky. This union was blessed with three children: Carolyn Anne Duff Willoughby (husband, Bill-



deceased, 2020), Earl Douglas Duff (wife, Glenda Castle), Ethan David Duff (wife, Teresa



Hatfield), all of whom survived her passing except her



wonderful son-in-law, Bill Willoughby. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Rebecca Ann Willoughby, Rachel Suzanne



Willoughby, Emily Christene Duff Salyers (spouse, Nicholas) and Ethan James Duff. Leaving behind are also great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, wonderful neighbors, faithful friends, and a host of dearly beloved Baker and Duff family members. Anna was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two plus years, her son-in-law, her parents, all of her siblings and their spouses. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 10am-12pm at Park Layne First Church of God, 8692 Bellefontaine Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344. The service will follow at 12pm. Anna will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. To send a special message, please visit



