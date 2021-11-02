DUES, Robin



51, of Miamisburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.



Robin is survived by her husband of 27 years, Keith Dues; daughters, Hayley (Tanner) and Sabrina Dues; mother, Susan Ferguson; siblings, Chris Ferguson and Nikki (Ricky) Chambers; nieces and nephews, Nicolle Ferguson, Christopher Ferguson, Tyler Guggenbiller, Paige Megaw, Landon Guggenbiller, and Grant Arnett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and



Kathy Dues; sisters-in-law, Shawn (Steve) Megaw and Tara (Aric) Arnett; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and a host of friends.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Miamisburg with Father Jim Romanello Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com