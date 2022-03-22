DUDEK, Mary Lucille



"Lucy"



Mary Lucille "Lucy" Dudek, age 81 of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, March 14th, 2022. Originally from Joliet, IL, Lucy was born on May 12, 1940. In 1963 she married Stanley Dudek. Lucy was a med tech at Providence Hospital for over 20 years. She was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church, avid walker, reader, and nature lover, world traveler, and friend to everyone she met. Lucy maintained longtime relationships from childhood, college, neighbors, work, card club, and the one held so dearly to her, the girls traveling group. Of all her loves, her family was her most important. The only thing she loved more than being a wife and mother was being grandma to her two granddaughters.



She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 59 years, Stanley, daughter Carolyn Dudek, son Walter Dudek and daughter-in-law Lynn (Sostarich) Dudek, granddaughters



Katherine and Allison Dudek as well as her two loving brothers Gene Gassensmith (Joy Niner Gassensmith) and Jim Gassensmith (Fran LoCascio Gassensmith). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her dear parents



Edward and Janet (Moyemont) Gassensmith, brother-in-law Walter G. Dudek and mother-in-law Stella (Janik) Dudek.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, from 9:30AM until time of Mass (10:30AM) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Mercy Health of Fairfield, especially those in the cardiac ICU, for their excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either the Lane Library of Fairfield or Animal Friends Humane Society (Hamilton). Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.

