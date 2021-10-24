springfield-news-sun logo
X

DUCKSON, NANCY

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DUCKSON (nee Flesch), Nancy L.

Age 86, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. Nancy, a mother of two, helped her husband begin their business, Ron Duckson Security Systems in 1973. She was an active and life-long member of St. John's United Church of Christ where she was a member of The Women of St.

John's. Favorite past times

included spending time with family, traveling and wintering in Orlando, FL., where many enjoyable hours were spent at the Walt Disney Parks and Universal Studios. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 67yrs., Ronald Duckson; children,

Deborah Watts and Daniel (Karen) Duckson; grandchildren, Steven and Brian Watts and Jessica and Joshua Duckson; sister, Carole (Jeff) Wade; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 28 from 10:30am-12:00pm at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral services will follow beginning at 12:00pm conducted by Rev. Adam Wirring. In honor of Nancy, contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 515 E. Third St., Dayton OH 45402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
KYDE, Robert
2
LARSH, MARY
3
HALL, RICHARD
4
COY, EMORY
5
FRANCE, James
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top