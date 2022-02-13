DuBOSE, Mozella T.



Was born on February 14, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio, to the union of the late Arthur and Frances Cockran-Truss. She went to be with the Lord on



Friday, February 4, 2022.



She was a lifelong resident of Springfield and resided in the historical Western Hills neighborhood for colored. She graduated from Springfield (South) High School and Automation Business Academy, she attended Whittenburg University.



Mozella's life was a testament to the glory of God. She loved the Lord and her family and strived to keep them happy by working to provide them with the material comforts of life. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. She was married to Eddie DuBose for 49 years.



Mozella joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church at a young age. She was a faithful member of the church for 70 plus years. Her



influence is woven into every area of Mt Zion. For 27 years she served as the adult adviser for the Jr. Ushers, chairperson for Citizen Banquet Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years, she was a



Sunday school teacher, Junior Choir President, PTA President Keifer Jr. High School. She was an active member of the



Booster Club South High School, Boy Scouts of America as a member of the women's reserve, Charter member and



President of Frontier Auxiliary, Retirement Set of Springfield, and the Mothers Club Central State University. Mozella retired from International Harvester in 1988. We pay tribute to



Mozella whose legacy will live forever in our hearts and memory of all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and five sisters. She is the last of the siblings. Mozella leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, Chester A. "Butch" Burns (Linda); four grandchildren, Denice, Christopher, Brian, and Stephanie; twelve great-grandchildren; niece, Betty Reed and a host of other relatives and friends. Service for Mozella Dubose will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1171 South Yellow Springs, Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of service which will be at 11:00 am with Reverend Dr. Olie Burton



officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be



required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. In Lieu of flower please make contributions To Mt Zion Baptist Church.

