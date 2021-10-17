DUBIE, Kenneth Earl



85 of Springfield, passed away on October 11, 2021, to join his parents Jemma and Earl Dubie and his beloved, Irene, in



heaven. Kenneth was born on July 24, 1936, in Chicopee, Mass. He was married to the love of his life, Irene (Harris) for 63 years until her passing in November 2019. Together they raised 5 children, teaching them to stand tall and work hard. He believed in working hard, making an honest living, and standing up for yourself. His perseverance in living no matter what life threw at you was an inspiration to all. Kenneth is survived by his children, Tom (Mary) Dubie, Old Towne, FL, Caron (Toney) Fugett,



Lebanon, OH, Earl (Tonya) Dubie II, Dee Caudill, and Dwain Dubie, all of Springfield, OH. Ken is survived by a sister, Joan Ferrell, Springfield, OH, 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Ken is already missed deeply by his family and friends. May he fly high now that he is once again with his beloved wife. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Arrangements in the care of Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center.



