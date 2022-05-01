DRIVER, Leonard Eugene



Age 89, of Brookville (previously Trotwood), passed to Glory on Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by: his parents Emery and Marguerite Driver; sister Carolyn (Robert) Klopf; brother-in-law, Charles Bowers; great-grandson Levi Hoops.



He is survived his wife, Barbara Ann Kennon Driver ("B"). The love of each other's lives, they met when she was 14 and he 17 years of age on a blind date that eventually culminated in 66 years of love and pure devotion. Daddy set the example for us embodying many, many wonderful attributes, but mostly how to love someone with all your heart. A legacy of this union includes: 3 children



Robyn (Gary) Fosnaugh, Lark (Bill) Heit and Jay (Lisa) Driver; 6 grandchildren Adam (Margot) Fosnaugh, Emily (Shawn)



Harris, Ashley (Randy) Clement, Elli (Caleb) Hoops, Elizabeth (Jesse) Osswald, and Wesley Driver; 14 great-grandchildren



Talon Driver, Colton Harris, Skyler Osswald, Addison Harris,



Tyler Driver, Peyton Osswald, Mira Fosnaugh, Calvin Osswald, Greyce Hoops, Wyatt Driver, Charlie Hoops, Dean Fosnaugh, Evelynn Clement, Victor Clement and another on the way!; 4 siblings Virginia Bowers, Janice (Jerry) Davis, Joann (Keith) McKinley and Donald Driver.



Leonard attended Trotwood Madison School, Class of 1932 and, being the first- born grandson, worked hard his teen years helping his grandparents prepare for and "go to



market" in Dayton every Saturday. From hearing all the



stories, we think this start in life is probably where he gained his amazing work ethic and sense of duty. Leonard never missed a day of work in over 30 years. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was



honored to be a member of the Color Guard performing ceremonies throughout Europe. He mastered a 32 degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rites through the Farmersville, Ohio, lodge and was a member of the Brookville VFW. He



retired from the City of Oakwood in 1992 and then he and mom had lots of fun years traveling around, spending winters in Sarasota, tinkering in the garage, cheering on grandchildren and great-grandchildren at ball games and sporting events. Always so good natured with a fun sense of humor and positive outlook, everyone who met Leonard liked him. He literally never complained or found fault with others, but was encouraging even to our friends. Patriotic, wise, steady, loyal, and determined, we all benefitted from Dad's gift for helping others and his ability to fix anything, "give it to granddad, he can fix it!" We are going to miss him terribly, but we know that he is "checking out" every detail of Heaven and doing anything the Lord his God asks of him. The family would like to thank Dr. Frank Von Maluski for his care throughout all these years.



Funeral Service: A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Phillipsburg Missionary Church, 10493 S. Dayton Greenville Pike, Brookville, Ohio 45309. The family will receive friends from 11am until the start of the service. Donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice in memory of Leonard. Condolences may be expressed online at:



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com