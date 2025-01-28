Drennen, Harry William



Drennen, Harry William, 72 formerly of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025. He was born in Springfield on December 29, 1952 the son of Harry C. and Lorraine (Londergen) Drennen. He worked for Bauer Brothers for 16 years and then worked for Worthington Foods for 16 years. He was a former member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. His funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Father John MacQuarrie officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.



