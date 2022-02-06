DOYLE, Harriet Lurena



91, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in her home. Harriet was born June 30, 1930 in Dayton, Kentucky, the daughter of Harry and Harriet (Dameron) Worthing. She was a graduate of Springfield High School and member of St. Teresa Church. She enjoyed volunteering with Elderly United, where she received several awards, and was also a member of WASO. Survivors include six children, Deborah Wolf, Rene Ann Doyle,



Kevin Doyle, William (Waynetta) Doyle, Lawrence Doyle and Brendan (Ida) Doyle; 15 grandchildren, Allison (Casey)



Cartwright, Jennifer, Colleena, Amy, Laurie, Katy and Sean Doyle, Tracey (Pete) Conley, Christopher (Lauren), James, Ashly and Emily Doyle, Autumn Johnson, Hanna and Lyndsey Doyle; 27 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Benjamin E. Doyle, Jr. in 2006; and two sisters, Virginia Worthing and Betty Bohn. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Fr. John MacQuarrie officiating. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Teresa Church or St. Vincent de Paul.

