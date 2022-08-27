DOWNS, Allan Odean



91 of Springfield, passed away August 22, 2022, in the Forest Glen Health Campus. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 28, 1931, the son of Marjorie (Peebles) and Allie O. Downs. Allan served his country in the US Army during the Korean War in the Quartermaster Corp. He was a 50-year member of Anthony Lodge #455 F & AM, Clark County Historical Society, Clark County Genealogical Society, White Shrine of Jerusalem, Sons of American Revolution, Sons of American Colonists, and the American Legion Post 0006. Allan retired from the Neher Burial Vault Company. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; wife Nedra Neher Downs; sister Dawn D. Hicks; niece Annie Thompson; and nephew Jeff Sheets. Survivors include daughters Denise (Richard) Sutherland and Doreen (Gary) Pinney both of Springfield; grandchild Christy (Erik) Knutson of Yellow Springs; great-grandsons Guy and Rune Knutson; and great-granddaughter Willowmina Knutson. Services to honor Allan will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



